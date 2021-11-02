Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday resigned from the Congress and announced that his new political party will be named the Punjab Lok Congress.

In a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Singh said that he was deeply hurt by her conduct, as well as that of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

“Despite my profound reservations and over the unanimous advice of almost all the MPs from Punjab, you chose to appoint an acolyte of the Pakistani deep state Navjot Sidhu who had publicly hugged the Pakistan Army Chief Gen Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan, as the President of Punjab Congress Committee,” Singh said.

Singh had resigned as the Punjab chief minister on September 18, saying that the party’s high command had lost faith in him.

Singh was sworn in as the Punjab chief minister on March 16, 2017, after the Congress won 77 of the state’s 117 Assembly seats in elections held that year. He had served as the chief minister from 2002 to 2007 as well.