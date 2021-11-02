The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday filed two chargesheets in connection with the alleged leak of confidential details about two naval projects, PTI reported.

In one chargesheet, the agency has named retired naval officers Commodore Randeep Singh and Commander SJ Singh. In the other chargesheet, besides these two, the CBI named serving Navy Commander Ajit Kumar Pandey and three executives of Hyderabad-based private firm Allen Reinforced Plastics Limited.

The accused have been charged under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The CBI started the investigation after it received inputs that a serving commander of the Navy was leaking information about retrofitting of certain submarines to two retired officers for monetary benefits.

The case came to light on September 3 after the agency arrested Randeep Singh and SJ Singh. The agency recovered Rs 2 crore in cash after searching a property owned by Randeep Singh, unidentified officials told NDTV.

The Indian Navy has said that it has offered complete support to the agency in its investigation, India Today reported.

“Investigation related to alleged information leak of administrative and commercial nature being with some unauthorised personnel has come to light and is being investigated by appropriate government agency,” the Navy said.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation has also questioned a defence dealer and several retired Navy officers who were in contact with the accused persons, according to India Today.

The agency has conducted searches at 19 places in Delhi, Noida and Hyderabad and recovered electronic gadgets and other incriminating material.