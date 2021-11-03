India on Wednesday registered 11,903 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally of infections to 3,43,08,140 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases was 14.19% higher than Tuesday’s count of 10,423.

India’s toll rose to 4,59,191 as it recorded 311 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the country was 1,51,209 on Wednesday morning, and the tally of recoveries stood at 3,36,97,740.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India has administered more than 107 crore vaccine doses since the inoculation drive began in January. Of these, over 41 lakh doses were administered on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to consider listing Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for emergency use.

At a previous meeting on October 26, the global health agency’s technical advisory group had sought more clarification from Bharat Biotech to conduct a final risk-benefit assessment for the emergency-use listing of Covaxin.

Global updates