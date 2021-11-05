A man and his seven-year-old son on Thursday died in Tamil Nadu’s Kottakuppam town after the firecrackers they were carrying on a scooter exploded, The Indian Express reported.

The man, Kalainesan, and his son, Pradeep, were travelling to Koonimedu village when the explosion occurred.

In the CCTV footage of the blast, Kalainesan can be seen riding his scooter with his son standing in the leg space and holding a bag of firecrackers. The vehicle then explodes, killing the father and the son on the spot.

A man & his son were charred to death after the firecrackers they were carrying on a scooter exploded. The incident occurred near the Puducherry-Villupuram border on Thursday when Diwali was being celebrated across the country.#puducherry #diwali pic.twitter.com/Pq7qZp4JVB — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) November 5, 2021

Three people were also injured in the accident. They are being treated at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research in Puducherry.

Villupuram Superintendent of Police N Shreenatha has initiated an inquiry into the firecrackers purchased by Kalainesan, The News Minute reported.

Shreenatha said Kalainesan had purchased two bags of “Naattu Pattasu” – a variety of country crackers – from Puducherry on November 3 and had kept it at his in-laws’ home, according to The Indian Express.

He took a bag of the firecrackers from Koonimedu village and was riding towards Puducherry when the explosion took place.

The police officer added that the firecrackers might have exploded due to heat caused by friction. The police have seized a gunny bag of country crackers from Koonimedu village.