Reliance Industries Limited on Friday said a report claiming that the company’s chairperson Mukesh Ambani was planning to live in the United Kingdom with his family was “unwarranted and baseless speculation”.

“Reliance Industries Limited will like to clarify that the chairman and his family have no plans whatsoever to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world,” the company said in a statement.

Unidentified people had told Mid-Day that Ambani and his family were likely to divide their time between London and Mumbai in the future. Ambani lives with his family at Antilia. The 27-storey building towers over swanky Altamount Road in Mumbai.

The newspaper had reported that the Ambani family was looking to make the 300-acre country club in Buckinghamshire, Stoke Park, their primary residence.

Earlier this year, the Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited had acquired the Stoke Park property at a reported price of Rs 592 crore.

In its statement, the multinational conglomerate said that the property was acquired to make it a premier golfing and sporting resort.

“This acquisition will add to the fast-growing consumer business of the group,” the statement said. “Simultaneously, it will also expand the footprint of India’s famed hospitality industry globally.”

Congress leader Gaurav Pandhi said that the situation was so bad under the Bharatiya Janata Party government that Asia’s richest man and his family were moving to London. “The hatred spread by BJP-RSS, vindictive politics and misuse of institutions is eating everyone up,” he said in a tweet.

Social media users also took a swipe at Ambani after the news emerged that he was planning to relocate to London.

The situation in India under the BJP Govt is so bad, that Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani and his family are moving to London.



This dividing time between India & London is BS.



The hatred spread by BJP-RSS, vindictive politics & misuse of institutions is eating everyone up! — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) November 4, 2021

Even Mukesh Ambani, our leader's leader is now moving to London after buying a 592 crore property. Sad day for all the billionaire bootlickers who think crony capitalists are true patriots. Even sadder day for Modi who can't keep his bestie home after everything he's done for him — Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) November 4, 2021

Mukesh Ambani slumming it with only 49 bedrooms on a mere 300 acre property in London. Diwali celebrations have lost their lustre for me, seeing him struggling — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) November 4, 2021

Mukesh ambani will spend diwali at his 2nd home,a 300 acre property in london. He bought early this year for 592 crore while country was gasping for oxygen. pic.twitter.com/2jHZtGvMZa — Raghu (@FirsebolRaghu) November 4, 2021