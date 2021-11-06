The People’s Union for Civil Liberties on Friday criticised the Tripura Police for booking lawyers under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, The Indian Express reported. The lawyers were a part of a fact-finding team about the recent violence in the state.

The police registered the case against Mukesh Kumar, a Delhi-based advocate for the People’s Union For Civil Liberties, and Ansar Indori of the National Confederation of Human Rights. They have been booked under Section 13 of the UAPA, and sections of the Indian Penal Code dealing with promoting disharmony, forgery, intentional insult and criminal conspiracy.

Section 13 deals with participating in or inciting unlawful activities as defined under the Act.

The PUCL alleged that the police filed the case only because the report of the fact-finding team highlighted the “orchestrated violence unleashed by Hindu majoritarian groups like VHP [Vishwa Hindu Parishad] and HJM [Hindu Jagran Manch], against minority Muslims with the tacit connivance and conscious abdication of their duties by the Tripura Police”.

The PUCL said that Mahatma Gandhi had undertaken a fact-finding exercise in 1917, and that the lawyers were following his footsteps. “What they are doing is producing a document which will tell the story of what happened from the viewpoint of the victims,” the organisation said.

On Wednesday, the police also issued notices to Kumar and Indori under the UAPA, asking them to appear before the police for questioning on November 10.

Kumar told The Wire that the notices were an “absolute shocker”.

“I don’t understand what has happened, we pointed out in our report as to how a society which was living in peace and harmony has become so volatile,” he said. “We had, in fact, even credited some officers and the administration for handling some instances well.”

Kumar added that all his comments were in the public domain, and there was no design or conspiracy involved.

After attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh last month, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had organised a protest rally in Tripura on October 26, which led to violence and attacks on mosques as well as shops and homes of Muslims. However, the police have repeatedly claimed that the law and order situation in the state was “absolutely normal”. They also asserted that no mosques had been burnt.

The report, co-authored by Supreme Court lawyers Ehtesham Hashmi and Amit Srivastav, said the violence erupted because of the “irresponsibility of the administration, along with extremist organisations and the vested interests of ambitious politicians”.

The report highlighted that four days before the violence erupted, the state unit of the Jamiat Ulama (Hind) had warned Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb that such incidents could take place. “Despite this, the government not taking any action is tantamount to sponsoring this violence,” the report said.