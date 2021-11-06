The Tripura Police have written to social media giant Twitter, asking it to suspend 68 profiles that allegedly spread distorted and objectionable content about the recent violence in the state.

The police said that all the 68 accounts have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The police said in its letter to Twitter that some posts and news items on these handles contained photographs or videos of some other incident and fabricated statements or commentary. “The posts have potential to flare up communal tension in Tripura State between people different religious Communities, which may result into communal riots,” the letter stated.

The Tripura Police have sought user registration details of the Twitter accounts, their browsing log details, IP addresses used to log in to the accounts and mobile numbers linked to the accounts, the Economic Times reported.

On Wednesday, the police had registered five criminal cases against 71 people, accusing them of putting up provocative posts on social media.

The police have also requested people to not share or like posts that have not been verified. “It is clarified again that law and order situation is absolutely normal in the state,” they said.

After attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh last month, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had organised a protest rally in Tripura on October 26, which led to violence and attacks on mosques as well as shops and homes of Muslims. However, the police have repeatedly claimed that the law and order situation in the state was “absolutely normal”. They also asserted that no mosques had been burnt.

Earlier this week, the police also booked two lawyers – Mukesh Kumar and Ansar Indori – under the UAPA, and sections of the Indian Penal Code dealing with promoting disharmony, forgery, intentional insult and criminal conspiracy.

The lawyers were part of a fact-finding team that looked into the violence in Tripura.

The report, co-authored by Supreme Court lawyers Ehtesham Hashmi and Amit Srivastav, said the violence erupted because of the “irresponsibility of the administration, along with extremist organisations and the vested interests of ambitious politicians”.