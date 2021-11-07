Coronavirus: India records 10,853 new infections, active cases lowest in nearly nine months
New Zealand recorded more than 200 coronavirus cases for the first time during the pandemic.
India on Sunday reported 10,853 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally of infections in the country to 3,43,55,563 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases was 1.05% lower than Saturday’s count of 10,929 cases.
The toll rose to 4,60,791 people with 526 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stood at 1,44,845 – lowest in 260 days, the health ministry said. The recovery rate is the highest since March 2020 at 98.24%.
The health ministry said 108.21 crore vaccine doses have been administered to beneficiaries across the country till Saturday.
Global updates
- New Zealand for the first time recorded more than 200 infections on Saturday, Reuters reported. Authorities announced 206 cases, of which 200 were from Auckland, the city at the centre of the Delta variant outbreak.
- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison praised the country for 80% inoculation rate. “Another magnificent milestone, Australia,” Morrison said on Facebook. “That’s four out of five, how good is that? This has been a true Australian national effort.”
- Coronavirus has infected over 24.94 crore people across the world and caused more than 50.44 lakh deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.