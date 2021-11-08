Suspected militants shot dead a Jammu and Kashmir Police constable on Sunday night near his house in Srinagar, The Indian Express reported.

The policeman has been identified as 29-year-old Tawseef Ahmad Wani, a resident of SD Colony in the Batamaloo neighbourhood in Srinagar. He was taken to the Shri Maharaj Hari Singh Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A police spokesperson told the Hindustan Times that a case has been filed against the suspects and the investigation is ongoing. The police have cordoned off the area and have begun a search for the suspects.

Political leaders across party lines condemned the killing.

The National Conference said that it unequivocally condemns the “cowardly and dastardly attack”. “No words of condemnation would be enough,” the party said in a tweet. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends at this time of grief.”

May Tauseef’s family find strength to bear the irreparable loss. — JKNC (@JKNC_) November 7, 2021

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone said he was pained to hear about the killing. “Yet again an addition to army of orphans and widows,” he said.

Yet again an addition to army of orphans and widows. Pained to hear about the killing of Constable Touseef Ahmed. My heartfelt commiserations to the family. Inshallah Allah will grant Jannat. — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) November 7, 2021

This is the second time that suspected militants carried out an attack in Srinagar’s SD Colony, according to Greater Kashmir. In the first week of October, militants had allegedly shot dead an employee of the Power Development Department in the same locality.

Last month, suspected militants killed a total of 11 civilians in targeted killings in the Union Territory. The Resistance Front, believed to be an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for most of them.