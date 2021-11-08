A prisoner in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehgarh district jail died and 30 police officers were injured on Sunday during a protest by inmates that turned violent, PTI reported.

Prisoners in the jail were protesting against the death of a fellow inmate allegedly because of negligence of the prison staff, according to The Indian Express.

But the police claimed that the man, Sandeep Yadav, died on Saturday evening at a hospital during his treatment for dengue, according to the newspaper.

The other prisoners began to protest outside their barracks after they came to know about Yadav’s death on Sunday morning. They allegedly attacked jail officials while they were serving them breakfast, The Indian Express reported.

The prisoners also allegedly started a fire in the jail, according to PTI.

“There was stone pelting and arson in the barrack, and this was done by inmates with a criminal mindset,” Farrukhabad Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said, according to PTI. “The police force then managed to control the situation. In this, 30 policemen were injured, and the deputy jailor, too, was attacked by the inmates.”

An inmate, identified as Shivam, sustained stomach injuries during the violence, according to The Indian Express. He was admitted to the district hospital, but died during treatment.

Director General (Prisons) Anand Kumar has begun an inquiry into the violence, PTI reported.

There will also be a magisterial inquiry into Shivam’s death, The Indian Express reported.

“A judicial inquiry will be conducted into the death of Sandeep Yadav, who died during treatment in hospital,” Fatehgarh District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh said.