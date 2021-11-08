Security outside Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai home has been increased after a taxi driver told the Mumbai Police that two men were inquiring about the location of Antilia, NDTV reported.

“We received a call from a taxi driver that two people had approached him, asking for the location of Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia,” the police said. “Both men asking for the address had a large bag in their hand, after which the taxi driver immediately informed the Mumbai Police about this.”

The Mumbai Police said that they were still verifying the facts, India Today reported. However, they had placed barricades across various locations to look for the two passengers mentioned by the driver.

In February, the police had recovered 20 gelatin sticks in a black Scorpio less than two kilometres from Ambani’s Antilia.

The police had said that the gelatin recovered from the car was the commercial type that is used in mining and construction. On March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the reported owner of the vehicle, was found dead in a creek in Mumbai.

On March 13, the National Investigation Agency, after taking over the case from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze for his alleged links with Hiren. The Mumbai Police suspended Waze on March 15.