Four deaths have taken place in Tamil Nadu because of the heavy rain that has continued over the last three days, NDTV reported on Monday.

More than 1,400 people have been moved to relief camps, according to PTI.

Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli cities are likely to receive very heavy rainfall on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said. Chennai is also expected to receive heavy rain.

Several parts of Chennai remained inundated as heavy rain continued on Monday, The Hindu reported.

For flood-related grievances, the Greater Chennai Corporation has released these helpline numbers: 044-25619206, 044-25619207, 044-25619208.

Even as the rain eased in parts of #Chennai, many stretches remain water logged. A scene at the service road in Menambedu, Ambattur

Video: Pichumani K/The Hindu

The Greater Chennai Corporation and the city’s fire services department pumped out water from the flooded areas.

Power supply in several neighbourhoods of Chennai was shut because of safety concerns, PTI reported. A section of subways in the city was closed.

Community kitchens have been set up in Chennai to provide food to families affected by the heavy rain.

Dinner is being provided in all 15 Zones!Food distribution in NVN Nagar👇#ChennaiRains #ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/B7vHitMQZh — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) November 8, 2021

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin surveyed flooded areas in Chennai on Monday and handed out relief materials to the residents.

Five houses and 26 huts in Chennai were fully damaged because of the heavy rain, PTI reported on Monday. As many as 237 huts sustained partial damage.

Forty-eight relief camps have been set up in the city. A total of 1,107 people have taken shelter there.

In Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet districts, 314 people have been moved to 10 shelters.

Tamil Nadu is likely to continue receiving rainfall till November 11, the India Meteorological Department said.

In its bulletin on Tuesday morning, the weather department said that under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, a low pressure area is likely to form over “South East Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood” over the next 12 hours.

“It is likely to move west – northwestwards, concentrate into a depression and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of November 11, 2021,” the weather department said. “In association with this formation, there would be a continuation of the ongoing active rain spell over Tamil Nadu till November 11.”