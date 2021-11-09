India on Tuesday recorded 10,126 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally of infections in the country to 3,43,77,113 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases was 11.57% fewer than Monday’s count of 11,451 cases.

The country on Tuesday registered the lowest number of new cases in 266 days, the Union government said.

The countrywide toll increased to 4,61,389 after 332 people died of the disease in the last 24 hours.

At present, the country has 1,40,638 active coronavirus cases, and the number of active cases has reduced by 2,188 in the past day. India’s current active caseload is its lowest in 263 days.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 59,08,440 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered throughout the country. Overall, 1,09,08,16,356 vaccine doses have been administered in the country, as per the Union health ministry’s figures on Tuesday morning.

A total of 3,37,75,086 people have recovered from the disease in the country, and the nationwide recovery rate is 98.25%.

Other updates

The United Kingdom government has announced that it will add Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to its list of approved coronavirus vaccines for travel to the country from 4 am on November 22. This means that those who received the vaccine will not have to take a pre-departure Covid-19 test or self-isolate on arrival.

The Karnataka government on Monday released guidelines for short-term travellers (two days or less) to the state from Maharashtra, ANI reported. Such travellers have to undergo thermal scanning on arrival and will have to a carry a certificate of full vaccination.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has announced that it will not pay salaries to employees who have not taken even one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, PTI reported. Employees who have not taken their second dose within the stipulated period will also not be paid salaries, according to an official press release.

Over 80,000 people in Agartala did not turn up for their second coronavirus dose in the stipulated period of 84 days, JK Sinha, Principal Secretary of Tripura’s health department said, according to ANI.

