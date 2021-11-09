Model Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay was on Monday arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly assaulting her, ANI reported.

Pandey had lodged a complaint against her husband at the Bandra Police Station, according to The Indian Express. The model-actress was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

“The case has been registered against Sam Bombay under the sections of Indian Penal Code,” The Mumbai Police said. “The actress has suffered serious injuries on her head, eyes and face.”

This is not the first time Pandey has lodged a complaint against her husband. In September 2020, she had filed a complaint in Goa against him for molesting and assaulting her during their honeymoon, according to The Indian Express.

The police had taken Bombay into custody. He was released on a conditional bail 24 hours later. At that time, Pandey had said that she would be ending her marriage with him. However, the couple had resolved their differences.