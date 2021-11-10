Several places along the northern coast of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, are likely to receive very heavy rainfall on Wednesday due to low pressure that has been created by a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The low-pressure area is likely to concentrate as a depression and may move near north Tamil Nadu early on Thursday.

Nagapattinam received a huge 31 cm of rainfall in 24 hours, as of 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu has been battered by heavy rain from the night of November 6, leaving several areas inundated. Images on social media showed cars submerged under water, uprooted trees and people being rescued on rubber boats in parts of Chennai.

At least five people have died and over 500 huts have been damaged in the state. More than 1,700 people have been moved to relief camps.

For flood-related grievances, the Greater Chennai Corporation has released these helpline numbers: 044-25619206, 044-25619207, 044-25619208.

Sanitation workers trying to drain out the stormwater pooled up beside the Thennur bridge in Trichy, Tamil Nadu.

The meteorological department has issued a red alert for Chennai for today and tomorrow.

The government announced a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai on Wednesday and Thursday because of the weather forecast.

As authorities issued warnings about more rain, the Tamil Nadu government set up 434 “siren towers” to alert officials about floods and other emergencies, NDTV reported.

Officials are also working with telecom networks to ensure mobile connectivity is not affected during this period.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran expressed fear about more losses if the rain intensified again. “In Chennai, more nodal officers are posted for review and rescue operations,” the minister said.

Tamil Nadu Chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inspected affected areas of Kolathur and Villivakkam in Chennai. He said the state government said it will provide free food through Amma Canteens till the rain retreats.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader and former Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ask the Union finance ministry to release funds to Tamil Nadu for rescue and rehabilitation measures.

Panneerselvam said the heavy rain in Chennai and neighbouring areas has led to a disastrous situation in the state, according to The Times of India.