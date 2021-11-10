Eight countries on Wednesday called for joint efforts to combat threats, including terrorism, coming out of Afghanistan, reported the Hindustan Times.

At the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan that India is hosting, high-ranking security officials of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan proposed closer coordination to tackle the humanitarian crisis as well.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said it was now time for closer consultations, greater cooperation and coordination on the situation in Afghanistan, PTI reported.

“We all have been keenly watching the developments in [Afghanistan],” Doval said. “These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan, but also for its neighbours and the region.”

#DelhiRegionalSecurityDialogue, convened by India over the #Afghanistan situation is currently underway in New Delhi.



◾ National Security Advisor Ajit Doval reiterates, #India is keenly watching developments in Afghanistan; Says it is privilege for India to host this dialogue. pic.twitter.com/vG2awpyPHk — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 10, 2021

Doval expressed confidence that the discussions will help Afghanis and will “enhance our collective security”.

At the meeting, Iran’s National Security Council Secretary Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani spoke about the challenges of terrorism and the refugee crisis, the Hindustan Times reported. “The solution comes only through the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups,” he said.

The secretary of Russia’s security council, Nikolai Patrushev, noted that there are several dialogue mechanisms on Afghanistan, including the Moscow Format and Turkic Council. He said that such forums should not duplicate work, but complement each other.

Patrushev said that the Moscow Format had potential to coordinate efforts to ensure peace in Afghanistan, according to the Hindustan Times.

Ten countries, including India, China and Pakistan, participated in the third Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan on October 20. Russia has been organising the meeting since 2017 to discuss matters related to Afghanistan.

An Indian delegation had met the Taliban on the sidelines of the talks.

Afghan conflict

The Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan on August 15 triggered turmoil in the country, with thousands of people leaving the country to escape their feared rule.

The insurgent group seized control of the country as the United States and its allies prepared to pull out their troops from the country after 20 years. On August 31, the last troops of the United States left Afghanistan, with the Taliban marking the withdrawal with celebratory gunfire.

India and several other countries undertook missions to evacuate their citizens from the conflict-torn country.

In September, an interim Taliban government was formed in Afghanistan. The country’s new prime minister, Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, is on the sanctions list of the United Nations.