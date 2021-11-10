A Mumbai court has ruled in favour of a petition by actor Rhea Chakraborty seeking the de-freezing of her bank accounts that had been frozen by the Narcotics Control Bureau after she was booked in a drugs case following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death last year, Bar and Bench reported on Wednesday.

Special Judge DB Mane noted in an order dated October 26 that there was “no strong objection” from the anti-drugs agency to Chakraborty’s request.

The court has asked the actor to give a written undertaking supported by an affidavit that when required during the pendency and conclusion of the trial, she will make available the balance amount in her accounts, The Times of India reported.

The court directed the Narcotics Control Bureau to issue letters to the actor’s bank to de-freeze her accounts once she gives the undertaking.

The judge also allowed Chakraborty to reclaim her phone and laptop, subjecting to her executing an indemnity bond of Rs 1 lakh.

The actor said in her petition that she needs the money in her accounts to pay the salaries of her employees and to fulfill her tax liabilities. She added that she supported her lifestyle and that of her brother with the money, and freezing the accounts for ten months has caused her “grave injustice and prejudice”.

In March, the Narcotics Control Bureau named Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and 31 others in a chargesheet filed in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The central agency is investigating claims of widespread drug use and trafficking in Bollywood in relation with the case.

Chakraborty was arrested on September 8 last year. She was granted bail on October 7, 2020, after a court observed that she was not part of any drug syndicate and had no criminal record.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020, in what the police initially said appeared to be a case of suicide.