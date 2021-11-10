Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district administration on Tuesday evening said that citizens who have not received a single dose of a coronavirus vaccine will not get petrol, gas or groceries, PTI reported.

Aurangabad Collector Sunil Chavan asked employees at fair price shops, gas agencies and petrol pumps to check the vaccination certificates of customers. “If the order is not followed, the administration will take action against the person/s concerned under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act,” he said.

The collector’s decision is aimed at improving the vaccination drive in the district, where only 55% of eligible people have received one shot.

In the notification issued on Tuesday, the collector has mandated workers at hotels, resorts and shops in tourist places to be fully vaccinated, according to the Hindustan Times.

The collector has written to the treasury officer, requesting him to stop salaries and fund sanctions of employees who have not taken the first dose of the vaccine.

The Aurangabad administration also banned unvaccinated tourists at historic sites like Bibi Ka Maqbara and Ajanta caves, PTI reported.

Unvaccinated citizens from Aurangabad will not be allowed to undertake inter-state or intra-state travel by public transport or private vehicles, News18 reported.

To increase the speed of vaccinations in the district, the Aurangabad Zilla Parishad has decided to inoculate people till evening, PTI reported.

“Many people work in agricultural fields from morning to evening,” Zilla Parishad’s health officer Sudhakar Shekle said. “Hence, to facilitate their inoculation, the Zilla Parishad will undertake vaccination from 5 pm to 8 pm in the district.”

Maharashtra recorded 982 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours. There are 13,311 active cases in the state.