A government official working at Lucknow’s Bapu Bhavan in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday was arrested for molesting a contractual worker after videos of the incident went viral, NDTV reported.

The accused, Ichha Ram Yadav, is an undersecretary of the minority welfare department. He had allegedly been harassing and molesting the woman since 2018.

She filmed videos of Yadav assaulting her on multiple occasions and approached the Hussainganj police station in Lucknow on October 29 with a complaint, India Today reported. The woman claimed that the police did not arrest Yadav because of his government post.

Because the police did not act, the complainant put the videos online, which subsequently went viral.

“The woman was called a few times to record her statement,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Khyati Garg. “After recording the statements and examining the evidence from both parties, action will be taken.”

In one of the videos accessed by NDTV, Yadav assaulted the woman even as she attempted to push him away. In one video, he tried to kiss her.

The woman claimed that Yadav had promised to confirm her job if she gave in to his advances. She said he had also threatened to fire her and kill her.