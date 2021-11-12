India recorded 12,516 new coronavirus cases on Friday morning, pushing the overall tally of infections to 3,44,14,186 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases was 4.39% lower than Thursday’s count of 13,091.

India’s toll rose to 4,62,690 as it recorded 501 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the country stood at 1,37,416 – the lowest in nearly nine months, according to the health ministry.

The number of recoveries in India rose by 13,155 to 3,38,14,080. The country’s Covid-19 recovery rate stood at 98.26% – the highest since March last year, according to the government.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

India has administered more than 110.79 crore vaccine doses since the inoculation drive began in January. Of these, over 53.81 lakh doses were administered on Thursday.

Covaxin, one of the vaccines being used in India’s inoculation drive, has a 77.8% efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19 infection, showed a study published in medical journal The Lancet on Thursday.

