Tripura has recorded 255 dengue cases till Wednesday, the highest number in five years, reported the Hindustan Times, citing health officials. However, no deaths have been reported.

Dengue is transmitted by female mosquitoes. Open drains and stagnant water pools are breeding grounds for the mosquitoes.

Symptoms of the dengue vary with some people showing no sign of infection, and others suffering from severe flu-like symptoms. The disease also causes severe pain in muscles and bones.

Tripura Surveillance Officer Deep Debbarma said that 76 cases were detected in Gomati district, 56 in Unakoti and 27 in Sepahijala.

The officer said that the numbers rose due to increased screening and the migration of infected people into the state from outside, reported PTI.

“Though all preventive measures have been taken, the number of cases of dengue rose to 255 in the state till November 10, which is much higher than last year’s tally of only 24,” Debbarma said.

In the past, the state has recorded 127 cases of the mosquito-borne disease in 2017, 100 in 2018 and 109 in 2019.

Debbarma said a preliminary assessment suggests that the possible source of the disease was mosquito bites in rubber plantation areas. “After visiting the infected areas, we found almost 95% of people infected are rubber garden workers,” he said.

The officer said that 1,750 samples have been tested for dengue so far this year. He said that seven dengue cases were recorded in August, 20 in September, 58 in October and 161 in November till Wednesday.

Debbarma said that the positivity rate has jumped from 7.48% in August to 24.24% in November. The health department is closely monitoring the situation, the officer said.

He said that the government has conducted fogging and awareness campaigns, reported The Indian Express. “We request people to visit their nearest health centre if they develop such symptoms,” he said.

Besides Tripura, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir have also recorded a considerable number of dengue cases.

Punjab reported 16,129 dengue cases till October 31 – the highest since 2017.

Delhi has registered 2,708 dengue cases and nine deaths till November 6. This is the highest number of confirmed dengue deaths recorded in Delhi since 2017.

In view of the outbreak, the Centre had on November 2 sent teams of experts to nine states and Union Territories.