Emission from vehicles is the biggest contributor to particulate pollution in Delhi among local sources, showed a report released on Thursday by the Centre for Science and Environment.

Particulate matter refers to inhalable particles in the air. PM2.5, or particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns, is particularly dangerous to human health. Such particles are small enough to travel deep into the respiratory system, potentially impairing lung function.

The Centre for Science and Environment analysed real-time data from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s Decision Support System.

The Decision Support System models relative contribution of various sources that pollute Delhi’s air based on an emissions inventory prepared by the Energy and Resources Institute, or TERI, for the national capital and its surrounding 19 districts. However, this system does not take into account transient sources of pollution like firecrackers. The system was put in place on October 19.

We are also assimilating the real time observation which is again correcting the drift in emission from 2016 to 2021 with equal fraction. So, I would still argue that the DSS is giving real-time source contribution unless transient source is appearing (eg, firecrackers) — Sachin Ghude (@Sachin_Ghude) November 11, 2021

The Centre for Science and Environment analysed data for every alternate hour from October 24 to November 8 period. Delhi’s pollution gets worse in October and November because of farmers burning stubble in neighbouring states, unfavourable wind speed and emission of fumes by the local traffic in the city.

“This [the analysis] shows vehicles’ contribution [to pollution] is half or more,” the think tank said. “This is followed by household pollution that has ranged between 12.5- 13.5 per cent, industry – 9.9-13.7 per cent, construction – 6.7-7.9 per cent, waste burning and road dust each varied between 4.6-4.9 per cent and 3.6-4.1 per cent respectively.”

The Centre for Science and Environment report said that traffic peaks also affect the build-up of pollution in a day.

“While PM2.5 is influenced by several other factors, nitrogen dioxide is more closely related to traffic trends,” it said. “During the study period, NO2 levels show a strong correlation with congestion. The levels increase when traffic speeds go down.”

The Centre for Science and Environment also took into consideration the contribution of pollutants from 19 districts in the National Capital Region as well as biomass burning in neighbouring states.

“During November 2-6, the contribution of NCR dominated in the initial phase going upto 70-80 per cent, but its share declined during the smog episode post-Diwali when the relative contribution of Delhi’s own sources increased,” it said. “Similarly, the contribution of biomass burning from other states remained low in the initial pre-Diwali phase but peaked post Diwali.”

Suggested solutions

The Centre for Science and Environment said that Delhi needs to take quick action to tackle all the main sources of pollution.

“It requires urgent action to scale up integrated public transport systems, walking and cycling infrastructure, and city-wide parking area management plans to restrain vehicle use,” the think tank said. “In absence of this reform, Delhi is unable to enforce emergency action to control traffic volumes during smog episodes.”

Air quality ‘severe’ on Friday

Delhi’s air quality index on Friday was 462 (severe), according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, or Safar.

The national capital remained engulfed in smog, leading to a reduction in visibility. “Visibility was around 600-800 metres till 12 noon,” RK Jenamani, senior scientist at India Meteorological Department, told ANI. “Visibility to remain poor for the next three days in Delhi.”

Delhi today witnessed low visibility due to fog and smoke conditions. Visibility was around 600-800 mtrs till 12 noon. Visibility to remain poor for the next three days in Delhi: RK Jenamani, Sr scientist, IMD-Delhi pic.twitter.com/wIEmdgeF7G — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2021

