The Karnataka transport department has barred passengers travelling in state-run buses from playing music on their phones’ loudspeakers, The Indian Express reported on Friday. The driver or the conductor can ask the passenger to deboard the bus if they refuse to follow the rule.

The department announced its decision after a writ petition filed in Karnataka High Court sought restrictions on the “noise disturbances” inside the bus.

The court has asked the transport department to implement the orders, The News Minute reported.

“Playing loud music in buses by passengers disturbs other passengers as well as the driver and conductor,” said Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation Public Relations Officer Latha TS, according to The Indian Express.

She added: “Hence, as per the order from the transport department, we are implementing the rule immediately and all drivers and conductors have been made aware of the new rule.”

The order was issued after the state transport department received complaints about loud music being played on phones. “Without any proper rule, the staff were helpless in such situations, but now they can take action against such passengers,” the public relations officer said.

The order issued by the transport department also stated that a passenger, who is asked to deboard the bus for playing loud music, cannot claim a refund.

Currently, the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 ban a passenger in a state transport vehicle from singing, playing musical instruments and playing the radio.