An Indian Army Colonel, his wife and son were among those killed on Saturday after suspected militants ambushed a convoy of the Assam Rifles in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, NDTV reported. Three other soldiers also died in the ambush, according to the television channel.

The attack took place around 10 am near the Myanmar border.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh confirmed the death of the colonel and his family. He condemned the attack. “The state forces and para military are already on their job to track down the militants,” he said in a tweet. “The perpetrators will be brought to justice.”

More details are awaited.