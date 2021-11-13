At least 26 Maoists were killed on Saturday in a gunbattle with security forces in a forest in eastern Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, PTI reported, citing the police.

Four police personnel were also injured in the gunfight. They have been taken to Nagpur by helicopter for treatment.

Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal said that authorities will identify the Maoists who have been killed by Sunday morning, The Indian Express reported.

An unidentified official told PTI that a senior Maoist leader is suspected to be among those who were killed.

The four police personnel who sustained injuries are Ravindra Naitam, Sarveshwar Atram, Maharu Kudmethe and Tikaram Katange.

The gunfight began at 6 am and ended by 4 pm, making it among the longest ones in the history of the Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district, according to The Indian Express.