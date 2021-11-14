The Tripura Police on Sunday registered a first information report against two journalists covering the recent communal violence in the state.

The first information report filed in Fatikroy police station was based on a complaint by Kanchan Das. He alleged that Sakunia and Jha made an “instigating speech” against the Hindu community and the Tripura government while visiting people from the Muslim community in the Paul Bazaar area.

Das also said that the journalists blamed Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal for burning a mosque in the Paul Bazaar area.

The complainant alleged that the journalists were a part of the criminal conspiracy to damage the communal harmony of Tripura and malign the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Tripura government.

Tension has been prevailing in Tripura after a mosque and several shops were attacked in the Panisagar sub-division during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad rally on October 26. The Hindutva outfit was protesting about the attacks on Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh. The police have claimed that no mosque had been burnt in the violence.

Journalist Samriddhi K Sakunia of HW News on Sunday said in a tweet that she and her colleague, Swarnaa Jha, were not being allowed to go outside their hotel in Unakoti district.

“The police arrived yesterday [Saturday] at the hotel around 10:30 at night and served the FIR copy in the morning at 5:30 am,” Sakunia said in a tweet. “We were supposed to leave for the capital Agartala but have been not allowed to move despite full cooperation. There are around 16 to 17 police deployed outside our hotel.”

The journalists said they will release a statement with details of the intimidation they had faced while covering the communal violence in Tripura.

The journalists have been charged Indian Penal Code sections 120(B)(punishment for criminal conspiracy), 153(A) (offence of promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion) and 504 (intentional insult).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday said that no mosque had been damaged in Tripura, The Indian Express reported. The Centre denied reports of injury, rape or death in any clash in the state.

“There have been news reports that have been circulating that a mosque in Kakraban area of Gomati district in Tripura has been damaged and vandalised,” the ministry said in a statement. “These news reports are fake and are a complete misrepresentation of facts.”

Scroll.in has contacted the police and a response is awaited.