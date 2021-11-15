The Delhi government on Monday told the Supreme Court that it was ready to impose a complete lockdown to combat the air pollution, but added that the measure will have a limited impact because of the national capital’s compact size, reported NDTV.

On Saturday, a bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana had asked the Centre to take emergency measures and even suggested Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to impose a two-day lockdown.

In an affidavit, the Delhi government said a lockdown was needed in neighbouring areas of Delhi too. “We are ready to consider this step if the same is mandated for the entire NCR [National Capital Region] areas by the Government of India or by the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and adjoining areas,” read the affidavit, according to NDTV.

Solicitor General Mehta informed the court about the various steps that the government has suggested. “We have suggested doubling parking tickets, so those who travel for no reason will avoid,” he said, according to Live Law. “If the air quality goes to very poor, stop using diesel generators. Increase bus and metro services.”

He added that the Centre has also suggested that the Badarpur power plant be halted. “We have not suggested it shutting down but maximising power from other plants,” said Mehta.

He also suggested that the frequency of mechanised cleaning of roads be increased and ensure that water is sprinkled more frequently. “Stop use of coal or firewoods in hotels or eateries. Stringently enforce and stop garbage burning,” Mehta said as he read out the affidavit.

However, the solicitor general said stubble burning was not a major cause of pollution. “As of now it’s 10% is what I’ve been told,” he told the Supreme Court.

To this, the bench said 75% of the pollution was due to three factors: industry, dust and transport. “So if you take steps on them, situation will improve,” said Chief Justice NV Ramana. “There is no basis for hue and cry about farm fires when stubble burning contributes to only 4% of air pollution.”

Justice Surya Kant pointed out that the measures listed in the affidavit could be a long-term plan. “Tell us what are the drastic measures that can be taken,” he asked the solicitor general.

To this, Mehta said the government was open to drastic measures. “Three more drastic steps we have thought of which haven’t been implemented are: First is odd even scheme. Then, truck entry ban to Delhi and severest would be lockdown,” he added.

Justice DY Chandrachud asked the government to inform the court by Wednesday what concrete measures it can take to bring about a change in the situation.

“Whatever more can be done will be done, Delhi has done its best,” Mehta said. “Punjab has done its best.”

After the Supreme Court hearing on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that schools in the city will be closed for physical classes for a week from Monday due to the worsening air pollution. From Sunday to Wednesday, no construction activity will be allowed in the city. Employees of government offices will also work from home for a week starting Monday.

Delhi’s air quality improves

Delhi’s air quality improved on Sunday though it still remained in the “very poor” category. The capital recorded a 24-hour average air quality index of 330 on Sunday as against 437 on Saturday.

The air quality in Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, Greater Noida was recorded at 331, 287, 321, 298 and 310, respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good’’, 51 and 100 “satisfactory’’, 101 and 200 “moderate’’, 201 and 300 “poor’’, 301 and 400 “very poor’’, and 401 and 500 “severe’’.

The air quality in Delhi and surrounding areas like Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad dropped sharply in November after residents defied a ban on firecrackers.

Delhi’s pollution gets worse in October and November also because of farmers burning stubble in neighbouring states, unfavourable wind speed and emission of fumes by the local traffic in the city.