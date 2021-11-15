Two journalists covering the anti-Muslim violence in Tripura were arrested by the police early on Monday, HW News, the organisation with which they work said.

The journalists, Samriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha, had been detained on Sunday on charges of spreading communal disharmony. This had led to outrage among press organisations.

“Our reporters have been arrested by the Tripura Police around 12.55 am from a shelter home in Assam’s Karimganj after securing their transit remand,” HW News said in a tweet. “They are being taken back to Tripura where they will be produced before Udaipur magistrate court.”

HW News said it will immediately try to ensure that Sakunia and Jha are released.

Sakunia and Jha had on Sunday alleged that they were being held captive in a hotel in Dharmanagar sub-division of North Tripura district. They finally managed to leave the state in the afternoon, but the police of neighbouring Assam detained them in Karimganj district.

The First Information Report filed against the journalists was based on the complaint of a person named Kanchan Das. He had alleged that Sakunia and Jha made an “instigating speech” against the Hindu community and the Tripura government while visiting people from the Muslim community in the Unakoti district’s Paul Bazaar area.