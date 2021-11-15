Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asked states to submit inputs for the changes proposed to the Indian Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code and the Evidence Act, reported The Times of India.

“States should submit their inputs for the amendments by involving officials and experts,” he added.

Shah said that the Centre has started the exercise to amend the Indian Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code and the Evidence Act.

The home minister made the statement at the 29th southern zonal council meeting in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati city. These meetings enable states to sort out matters with other states or the Union government, according to The Indian Express.

In a tweet, Shah said that 40 of the 51 pending matters have been resolved in Sunday’s meeting.

“Zonal councils are advisory bodies in nature and yet we have been able to successfully solve many issues,” Shah tweeted. “The zonal councils provide an opportunity for interaction at the highest level amongst members.”

Shah appealed to the states to have zero tolerance for crimes against children that fall under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, or POCSO, Act. He asked the state governments to adhere to the 60-day time frame to investigate such cases.

The home minister also asked the states to create an independent institution of director of prosecution to ensure speedy trial of pending cases.

On the coronavirus pandemic, Shah asked the states to speed up the coverage of the second dose of the vaccine, reported The Hindu.

“In tune with the establishment of the National Forensic Science University and Rashtriya Raksha University by the Center, all the states should establish at least one forensic science college with a syllabus in the local language so that they could have trained manpower that would meet the needs of forensic investigation,” Shah said.

Praising the southern states, the home minister said that India’s development cannot be imagined without their contribution. He said that the Narendra Modi government respects local cultures and languages.

He informed the council that the Centre has decided to observe November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. “This day will be observed every year through various formats spread over one week to highlight the contribution of tribal communities to our freedom struggle and national development,” Shah added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hosted the meeting, which was attended by chief ministers and top officials of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana, and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.