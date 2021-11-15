Several students were injured at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday after clashes broke out between the All India Students Union and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, ANI reported.

The two student unions have accused each other of having attacked each other on Sunday night.

The injured students are receiving treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Leftist student bodies claimed that an organisation had booked the student union hall on November 14 for an event and had put up posters about it, PTI reported. The date marks the birth anniversary of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Left student bodies have claimed that when the organisers reached the hall, they found that about 15 ABVP members had occupied it. The clashes began when All India Students Union members and the organisers tried to convince them to leave, the Left student bodies alleged.

On the other hand, the ABVP claimed that Leftist student unions attacked students for holding a meeting at a student activities centre named Teflas.

“The JNUSU [JNU Students Union] and the Left parties have brought out the decree that only JNUSU president can give permissions for using the student activities centre,” the ABVP said. “And, to impose this, they resorted to collective violence on ABVP activists having a peaceful gathering in the Teflas.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Gaurav Sharma said that the police received information about slogans being shouted and a quarrel taking place. He added that no quarrel was taking place when the police reached the spot.

“Both sides are levelling allegations against each other of disrupting their meeting,” Sharma said, according to PTI. “ Inquiry is on and action will be taken accordingly.”

The police have not yet registered a first information report in the matter yet. While the JNU Students’ Union has not filed a complaint so far, the ABVP and a student associated with the Left have filed complaints, according to ANI.

The JNU Students’ Union has called for a protest march on the matter on Monday evening.