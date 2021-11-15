Delhi has recorded 5,270 dengue cases this year – the highest in the national capital since 2015, PTI reported citing a report from the civic body.

In 2015, Delhi had recorded 10,600 dengue cases in October alone. Between 2016 and 2020, Delhi has not recorded more than 4,400 cases in any year.

Nine people have died from the disease in Delhi in 2021. This is the highest number of confirmed dengue deaths recorded in the city since 2017 when 10 people had died because of the vector-borne disease.

Of the 5,270 cases recorded this year, 2,570 infections were reported over the last week. However, no deaths were recorded in the last seven days.

Dengue is transmitted by female mosquitoes. Open drains and stagnant water pools are breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Symptoms of dengue vary with some people showing no sign of infection and others suffering from severe flu-like symptoms. The disease also causes severe pain in muscles and bones.

Apart from the dengue cases, Delhi has also recorded 166 cases of malaria and 89 cases of chikungunya this year, India Today reported.

Last week, the Delhi High Court had directed the Aam Aadmi Party government and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation to respond to a petition seeking adequate measures to control the dengue outbreak.

In the petition, a dengue patient from North Delhi’s Model Town area had accused the authorities of not taking action to control the infection.