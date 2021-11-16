India on Tuesday morning recorded 8,865 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally to 3,44,56,401 since the pandemic first broke out in the country in January last year. The new number of cases are 13.33% fewer than Monday’s infection count of 10,229.

Tuesday’s infection tally is the lowest in 287 days, or nearly nine months, the health ministry said. The toll climbed by 197 to 4,63,852. The active caseload dropped to 1,30,793. As many as 3,38,61,756 have recovered from the disease so far.

India has so far administered 112.97 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses. On Sunday, 59,75,469 doses were administered to beneficiaries.

