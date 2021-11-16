Hindutva organisation Hindu Mahasabha has said it will build a statue of Nathuram Godse with soil brought from Haryana’s Ambala Central Jail, where the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi was hanged to death in 1949, PTI reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, which marked Godse’s 73rd death anniversary, the organisation’s National Vice President Jaiveer Bharadwaj made the announcement.

“The Mahasabha activists last week brought the soil from the Ambala Jail, where Godse and Narayan Apte [who planned Gandhi’s assassination] were executed,” Bharadwaj said. “This soil will be used to make the statues of Godse and Apte and they will be installed at the Mahasabha’s office in Gwalior [in Madhya Pradesh].”

The Hindu Mahasabha office bearer said that the organisation installed statues of Godse and Apte in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Monday.

“We will construct such Balidan Dham [shrine of sacrifice] in every state,” Bharadwaj added.

However, Gwalior Additional Superintendent of Police Satyendra Singh Tomar said that the Hindu Mahasabha did not hold any public programme in the city on Monday.

“No statue has been installed so far and the police are keeping an eye on the outfit’s activities,” he said, according to PTI.