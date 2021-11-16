Six people, including five relatives of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on Tuesday morning when their SUV collided with a truck in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district, IANS reported.

Four others sustained injuries in the accident.

The police said that those in the car were travelling from Patna to Jamui after the cremation of Geeta Devi, the sister of Haryana Additional Director General of Police OP Singh.

Singh is married to Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister.

The deceased have been identified as Laljeet Singh (Geeta Devi’s husband), Nemani Singh, Amit Shankar, Sunita Devi, Anita Devi and Chetan Kumar, who was driving the car.

Two people who sustained injuries have been identified as Valmiki Singh and Prasad Kumar, Halsi Circle Officer Vivek Kumar said.

Lakhisarai Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar said that the accident took place near a middle school at Pipra village in the district, according to the Hindustan Times.

The truck driver and his helper allegedly fled from the spot.

As the SUV was badly damaged in the accident, the police used iron cutters to pull out bodies from it, Circle Officer Vivek Kumar said.