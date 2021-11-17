India recorded 10,197 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday morning, pushing the overall tally of infections to 3,44,66,598 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases was 15% higher than Tuesday count of 8,865.

India’s toll rose to 4,64,153 as it recorded 301 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the country stood at 1,28,555. They account for 0.37% of the total infections, according to the Union health ministry. The total number of recoveries in India was 3,38,73,890.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

India has administered over 113.68 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses since the beginning of the inoculation drive in January. Of these, 67.82 lakh were administered on Tuesday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said non-governmental and civil society organisations have helped ensure that Indians get inoculated. To encourage more citizens to get vaccinated, the minister suggested pasting outside homes stickers notifying that families living there are fully-inoculated.

