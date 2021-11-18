The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on November 29 and is likely to end on December 23, PTI reported on Thursday.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Clause (1) of Article 85 of the Constitution, I hereby summon the Lok Sabha to meet at New Delhi on Monday, the 29th November, 2021 at 11 am,” an order by the President stated.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat also issued a similar order.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament had begun on July 19. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die (with no appointed date of resumption) on August 11, two days ahead of schedule.

The Rajya Sabha recorded a productivity of 28% during the session. Seventeen sittings were held in the House that functioned for 28 hours and 21 minutes. Disruptions caused a loss of 76 hours and 26 minutes. Nineteen Bills were passed in the Upper House.

The productivity of the Lok Sabha stood at 22% as it could function for only 21 hours and 14 minutes, while it was supposed to sit for 96 hours during the session, Speaker Om Birla said. The Lower House passed a total of 20 Bills during the Monsoon Session.