The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered a magisterial inquiry into a gunfight in Srinagar in which two civilians were killed.

In an operation on Monday, security forces had killed hardware shop owner Mohammad Altaf Bhat and dentist-turned-businessman Mudasir Gul in the city’s Hyderpora area. Two suspected militants were also killed in the operation.

Bhat was the owner of the house where the gunfight took place, and Gul was his tenant. They were accused of being terror associates.

“A magisterial inquiry has been ordered in Hyderpora encounter,” the office of Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted. “[The] government will take suitable action as soon as report is submitted in a time-bound manner. J&K administration reiterates commitment of protecting lives of innocent civilians and it will ensure there is no injustice.”

A magisterial inquiry by officer of ADM rank has been ordered in Hyderpora encounter.Govt will take suitable action as soon as report is submitted in a time-bound manner.JK admin reiterates commitment of protecting lives of innocent civilians&it will ensure there is no injustice. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) November 18, 2021

The families of the two men killed in the gunfight have been demanding that their bodies be handed over to them. They were detained during a protest on Wednesday.