The big news: Bodies of civilians killed in J&K gunfight exhumed, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India, China agreed to disengage along LAC, and Facebook was asked to submit records of user complaints during 2020 Delhi riots.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Bodies of two civilians killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Hyderpora gunfight exhumed: The bodies are expected to be handed over to the families, who have been protesting against authorities. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered inquiry into Hyderpora gunfight in which two civilians were killed.
- India, China agree to find ‘early resolution’ for complete disengagement along the Line of Actual control: The two sides held ‘candid and in-depth discussions’ on the situation along the Line of Actual Control and decided to hold the 14th round of meeting of the senior commanders “at an early date”.
- Facebook asked to submit information on user complaints lodged around February 2020 Delhi riots: During the proceedings of a Delhi Assembly panel, the platform was asked to submit reports from a month before and two months after the clashes.
- Mehbooba Mufti claims she has been put under house arrest: National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah led a sit-in protest demanding that bodies of civilians killed in Hyderpora should be returned to their families.
- Satellite images show Chinese infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh and area near Doklam, say reports: The Indian Army has claimed that the purported constructions in Arunachal Pradesh are in Chinese territory, north of the Line of Actual Control.
- Paytm shares fall over 27% after getting listed in the markets: On November 8, the company had announced India’s biggest initial public offering.
- Anti-BJP alliance needed in 2024, leadership not a concern currently, says Sharad Pawar: Pawar said he would meet Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee to discuss the alliance during the Winter Session of Parliament.
- Heavy rains likely to continue in Tamil Nadu till Friday morning due to depression over Bay of Bengal: Parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported heavy rains since Thursday morning.
- No protection to Param Bir Singh until he discloses his whereabouts, says Supreme Court: The court also dismissed Anil Deshmukh’s plea seeking CBI’s inquiry report against him.
- SC quashes Bombay HC ruling on ‘skin-to-skin contact’, says sexual intent most important ingredient: The High Court judge had held that groping a minor’s breast without removing her clothes did not fall into the category of sexual assault under the POCSO Act.