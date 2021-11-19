Parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh received heavy rainfall on Thursday. The temple town of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh was flooded, The News Minute reported.

The rains, caused by a depression over the Bay of Bengal, prompted officials in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to issue flood alerts as surplus water was released from reservoirs, according to The Times of India.

Many bridges in the northern districts of Tamil Nadu were submerged because of the heavy rain.

Heavy rains in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district have caused water to gush into several areas #tirupatifloods #Tirupati pic.twitter.com/snASQ7Fvff — The News Minute (@thenewsminute) November 19, 2021

In Tirupati, many pilgrims were stranded because of the heavy rain. Videos from the town showed people trying to wade though fast-moving floodwater on roads.

Watch: Pilgrims Stranded As Heavy Rain Floods Temple Town #Tirupati pic.twitter.com/tUn1qChKiZ — NDTV Videos (@ndtvvideos) November 19, 2021

The heavy rain in Tirupati triggered landslides because of which the authorities closed roads to the Sri Venkateswara Temple, The News Minute reported. Flights had to be diverted because the airport was flooded.

More rainfall is likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh on Friday, the India Meteorological Department said.

“The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast moved west northwestwards and crossed north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Chennai between 3 to 4 am on Friday,” the weather department said in its bulletin at 7.30 am.

The depression is likely to continue moving west and weaken gradually into a well marked low pressure area over the next 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department said.

“Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places [is] very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka and heavy rainfall at isolated places over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, coastal and north interior Karnataka,” it added.