Internet services in Maharashtra’s Amravati city were restored on Friday, six days after they were suspended following incidents of violence.

The curfew imposed in the city last week was still in effect. However, the duration of relaxation in restrictions has been extended from 9 am to 6 pm, the city’s civic body said.

Till Thursday, the curfew was relaxed between 11 am to 5 pm, according to The Indian Express.

Government services, including banks resumed operations and government employees were also allowed to go to their offices.

Tensions had erupted in Amravati last week following protests held by a Muslim organisation against the recent communal violence in Tripura. Mobs had allegedly hurled stones at three sites during the protest last Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party called for a shutdown the next day in response to the protests. At least two shops belonging to Muslims were burnt during the shutdown.

Members of Hindutva organisations had attacked a dargah, while Muslims attacked a temple, witnesses had claimed.

More than 200 people, including BJP leaders like Pravin Pote Patil, Jagdish Gupta and Anil Bonde have been arrested in connection with the violence.