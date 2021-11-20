The big news: Farm unions ask farmers to continue push for guarantee on MSP, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Bombay High Court said it found no proof of a conspiracy in Mumbai drugs case, and 23 people died due to rain and floods in Andhra Pradesh.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Farm unions appeal to farmers to join mahapanchayat in Lucknow on November 22: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha said that the demand for a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price is crucial to the agitation.
- No evidence of conspiracy to commit drug-related offences in Mumbai drugs case, says Bombay HC: The court also said that Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, was not found with any drugs when the Narcotics Control Bureau conducted the raid on October 2.
- Twenty-three people dead, over 100 missing after heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh: In Kadapa district, eight residents died after two buses got caught in flood water that gushed into the area after the Annamayya dam breached.
- ‘Under BJP, laws are made and unmade without Cabinet approval,’ alleges Chidambaram: The Congress leader’s comment came a day after the prime minister announced that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws.
- Tripura Police summon associate editor of HW News for coverage of anti-Muslim violence: The two journalists who had been arrested earlier this week were allowed to leave the state on Friday.
- At least 17 huts destroyed in fire at Bru refugee camp in Tripura: The community has demanded a compensation from the government.
- Priyanka Gandhi urges Modi not to share stage with Union minister Ajay Mishra: The minister’s son Ashish Mishra is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.
- Make MSP binding, withdraw motivated FIRs against farmers, BJP’s Varun Gandhi urges Narendra Modi: The BJP MP wrote to Modi a day after the prime minister announced that the Centre will repeal the three contentious farm laws.
- Muslims pray at businessman’s shop in Gurugram a second time; protestors disrupt namaz at another site: Muslims also did not offer prayers at gurudwaras after Hindutva groups told the gurudwaras not to allow it.
- Gujarat authorities seize containers possibly holding radioactive material at Mundra Port: The Adani Group said that the containers were en route from Karachi to Shanghai.