The toll in the floods in Andhra Pradesh has risen to 29 and 50 people are still missing, The Times of India reported on Sunday.

The state has been receiving heavy rain under the influence of depressions over the Bay of Bengal. Chittoor, Nellore, Kadapa and Anantapur have been battling flash floods over the last three days as rivers overflowed after heavy rain.

Unsettling video of flash flood ravaging a village in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. Several villages submerged by overflowing Cheyyeru river. (Via @Ashi_IndiaToday) pic.twitter.com/EQZnvJo1Wb — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) November 19, 2021

The Indian Air Force, the National and State Disaster Response Force and the police are carrying out rescue operations in the flood-battered state. A video from Andhra Pradesh showed an air force team rescue people caught in turbulent waters.

Once again, the @IAF_MCC team carries out a compassionate rescue mission which saved lives of those stuck in a torrential flow caused by incessant rains in Andhra Pradesh.



Salutations to the brave men. pic.twitter.com/wIGKwDNQKo — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) November 20, 2021

A constable died in Nellore district while rescuing people stranded in the floods.

According to information provided by the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday, more than 20,000 people had been moved to relief camps. The heavy rain damaged over 1,500 houses and caused crop losses.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials in flood-hit areas to provide Rs 2,000 each to affected families and ensure that they get food and water, The Times of India reported. He also instructed them to prevent the spread of diseases.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged the workers of his party to help with relief and rescue operations in Andhra Pradesh. “Floods have been causing serious damage in Andhra Pradesh,” Gandhi tweeted. “My condolence to those who have lost loved ones.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Reddy on Friday and assured him that Andhra Pradesh will get all possible help from the Centre.