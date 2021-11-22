Trinamool Congress leader Saayoni Ghosh was on Sunday arrested by the Tripura police on charges of attempt to murder, promoting enmity between groups and criminal intimidation, The Indian Express reported.

The police alleged that she had tried to mow down Bharatiya Janata Party workers at Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb’s rally in Agartala, according to The Print.

“Sayani Ghosh and her associates drove the said vehicle in such a speed to cause death of the supporters gathered there,” the police alleged in a First Information Report filed in the case.

Ghosh was also accused of using offensive language for those who were at the rally and throwing stones at them. “[The] public gathered there at the meeting/programmed started running in all directions,” the FIR said. “Some of the BJP supporters also suffered minor injuries.”

The police will produce Ghosh before a court on Monday, The Indian Express reported.

In a video that Ghosh tweeted on Saturday evening, she could only be heard shouting “Khela Hobe [the game is on]” while passing through the rally.

Trinamool Congress General Secretary Kunal Ghosh said this cannot be the basis for her arrest. “Spotting her in a car, someone said ‘didi, khela hobe’ [sister, the game is on]. She said, ‘Haan, khela hobe.’ ”

The party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev described the case filed against Saayoni Ghosh as concocted, The Indian Express reported. “We shall legally fight it,” Dev said. “We are with Saayoni. She is a brave girl.”

Dev and other Trinamool Congress members had allegedly been attacked by BJP supporters near the East Agartala women’s police station while they were while they were being questioned in relation to the complaint filed against Ghosh.

Tensions between supporters of the Trinamool Congress and BJP have escalated in Tripura in the run up to civic elections, which are scheduled to take place in the state on November 25.

Last week, a clash had erupted between the between supporters of the two parties in Khowai district in which 19 people, including two policemen, were injured.