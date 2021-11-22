Unknown persons on Monday threw a grenade near the Indian Army’s gate near Pathankot’s Dheerapul in Punjab when a marriage procession was passing through the area, ANI reported. All police checkposts in the Punjabi city have been put on alert.

No injuries were reported because of the blast. The local police officials recovered parts of the grenade from the site.

Punjab | A grenade blast took place near Triveni Gate of an Army camp in Pathankot. Further investigation is underway. CCTVs footage will be probed: SSP Pathankot, Surendra Lamba pic.twitter.com/NsVSQxz0eF — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

“Further investigation is underway,” said Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Lamba. “CCTV footage will be probed.”

The Indian Air Force’s base in Pathankot was attacked on January 2, 2016, by six terrorists from Pakistan. They had entered the country through Punjab’s Kathua-Gurdaspur border.

The gunfight between the terrorists and the security forces continued for three days. All the terrorists and seven soldiers were killed in the operation. The Hizbul Mujahideen had claimed responsibility for the attacks.