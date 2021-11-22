The toll due to the Andhra Pradesh flood increased to 35 after four bodies were recovered from the Cheyyru village, The New Indian Express reported.

The Chittoor district administration issued an alert for 16 villages after the 500-year-old Rayalacheruvu reservoir developed cracks on Sunday, The Times of India reported.

Senior Officer PS Pradyumna, Chittoor District Collector M Harinarayanan, and Tirupati Superintendent of Police Venkata Appala Naidu visited the reservoir on Sunday. Measures are being taken to avert the disaster.

Naidu said two National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams were deployed for relief and rescue operations in the villages, The New Indian Express reported, “We will take the help of the Indian Air Force, if needed, to evacuate people,” Naidu said.

Meanwhile, a bridge on the Papagni river connecting Kamalapuram and Valluru towns in the Kadapa district collapsed on Sunday. No person was injured, the police informed.

The flooding of the Penna river damaged the highways and railway tracks in the Nellore district, The New Indian Express reported.

The South Central Railway cancelled or diverted several express trains connecting south and west India. Vehicles stranded on Chennai-Kolkata national highway due to the rain were diverted to other routes.

In the Nellore district, which is still witnessing rain, 4,257 people have been shifted to 92 relief camps so far as the Penna river has flooded 30 villages.

Till Sunday, 1,366 villages and four towns have been affected in Andhra Pradesh due to the heavy rain over the weekend, the Hindustan Times reported, citing the State Disaster Management Authority.

#Dial100 call saving Lives:

SI, Rammohan& his team of B. Kothakota, #Chittoor District after receiving the information through Dial100, went to Sattipalle area & rescued 2 persons stranded in flood https://t.co/cYkeT4cxG2 auto was also taken out from flood water pic.twitter.com/Sb2wNGVWe6 — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) November 22, 2021

The state government said that 2,007 houses were damaged and 1,137 houses were submerged.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to desilt the drains across towns to prevent an outbreak of viral fevers, The Hindu reported. “More importantly, the enumeration of crop damages should be completed and compensation paid to the farmers on a war-footing,” he added.

Rain in Bengaluru

Several parts of Bengaluru were inundated after torrential rain for over two hours on Sunday night, reported NDTV. North Bengaluru particularly reported waterlogging in many areas.

The Allalasandra Lake in Yelahanka area overflowed and inundated its surrounding areas.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Bagalur recorded 74mm of rain till 11.15 pm while Kannuru in Bengaluru East received 125 mm of downpour.

Here are some visuals that Bengaluru residents shared on Twitter:

Kendriya Vihar at Yelahanka is now officially Jal Vihar. They built this huge apartment on the edges of Yelahanka lake over 20 years ago. Nature fights back now. #BengaluruRains #KarnatakaRains ⁦@bharathadri⁩ pic.twitter.com/uNzIvGMnBQ — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) November 22, 2021

One of the largest tech parks in Bengaluru flooded following heavy rainfall. Massive waterlogging witnessed at Manyata tech park in nagawara. Few employees being sent back as vehicles are unable to reach office buildings. pic.twitter.com/eq2FG3gIhm — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) November 22, 2021

Yellow alert for Tamil Nadu

Northern Chennai’s Manali area was flooded after heavy rain on Sunday night. Boats were deployed in some areas of northern Chennai too, according to NDTV.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for several districts for Monday and Tuesday, according to The News Minute. A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall.

For Monday, the weather department has said that districts Coimbatore, Erode, Krishnagiri, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Karuru, Trichy are likely to receive heavy rain.

For Tuesday, an alert has been issued for Pudukottai and the delta districts.

Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to get very heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange warning.