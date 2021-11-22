The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will hear Trinamool Congress’ contempt petition on Tuesday about the security concerns surrounding Tripura local body elections on November 25, Live Law reported.

Advocate Amar Dave, representing the Trinamool Congress, said the situation in Tripura was worsening. “Yesterday also incidents have happened,” he said. “And they are taking place across the board now.”

Dave was referring to the arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Saayoni Ghosh by the Tripura Police for allegedly attempting to murder Bharatiya Janata Party workers at Chief Minister Biplab Deb’s rally in Agartala.

On Sunday, Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev alleged that BJP supporters attacked her and other members of the party outside a police station in Tripura.

Last week, a clash had erupted between supporters of the two parties in Khowai district in which 19 people, including two policemen, were injured.

On Monday, Dave told the Supreme Court to consider hearing the contempt petition given the state’s “volatile situation”. He added: “Every day, these incidents are happening, and they are increasing.”

On November 11, based on a petition filed by the Trinamool Congress, the Supreme Court had asked Tripura Police to ensure that no political party was prevented from campaigning peacefully, Live Law reported.

However, on Monday, the Tripura Police did not allow the BJP and the Trinamool Congress to stage rallies in Agartala, Indian Today reported.

Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday said that Tripura had turned into a “banana republic”.

“If you have grievances against me, why harass the people of the state?” he asked. “Normal people are being attacked. The media is being attacked. I’ll speak at length in a while. Every time I come here they cancel my events. Even this time, yesterday [Sunday], they cancelled permission for my rally.”