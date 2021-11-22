The Rajasthan government allotted portfolios to ministers on Monday a day after 15 leaders were inducted into the state Cabinet. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot retained the home and finance ministries, ANI reported. He will also look after the information technology and communication ministry.

Bikaner West MLA Bulaki Das Kalla has been made the education minister while Lalsot legislator Parsadi Lal Meena will be Rajasthan’s health minister.

Lalchand Kataria will serve as the agriculture minister and Pramod Jain Bhaya retained the mines and petroleum ministry. Shanti Dhariwal has been retained as the parliamentary affairs minister in the new Cabinet while Saleh Mohammad has been made the minority affairs minister.

Here is the full list of the portfolios allotted:

Rajasthan Govt allocates portfolios to ministers of the rejigged Cabinet, CM Ashok Gehlot keeps Home, Finance, and IT & Communication pic.twitter.com/NhHZP0E65p — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

On Sunday, 12 new faces took oath as ministers in the Rajasthan government while three ministers of state were promoted to Cabinet positions.

The new ministers are Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena, Mamta Bhupesh Bairwa, Bhajan Lal Jatav, Teekaram Juli, Govind Ram Meghwal, Shakuntala Rawat, Brijendra Singh Ola and Murari Lal Meena, Zahida and Rejendra Gudha.

The Cabinet reshuffle is being seen as a measure taken to placate Rajasthan’s former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who staged a revolt against Gehlot in July last year. Pilot’s rebellion had pushed the Rajasthan government to the brink of a collapse.

Five of the newly-inducted ministers are considered to be close to Pilot.