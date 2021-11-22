Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, he said in a tweet.

“Shri Kamal Haasan, is admitted in SRMC [Sri Ramachandra Medical College Chennai] for the complaints of lower respiratory tract infection and fever,” a press release by the hospital’s Medical Director Dr Suhas Prabhakar said. “He was tested Covid positive. He is on medical management and his condition is stable.”

The Makkal Needhi Maiam founder said that he had developed a mild cough after his return from the United States.

“When I tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed,” Haasan said in a tweet in Tamil. “I have isolated myself in hospital. Everyone should be on guard realising that the Covid-19 spread has not faded.”

The politician had on November 15 held meetings in Chicago with his supporters based in North America, reported PTI. Before his trip to the United States, Haasan had also visited the areas affected due to floods in Chennai.