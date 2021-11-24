Coronavirus: India reports 9,283 new cases, WHO says 7 lakh more deaths likely in Europe by March
The number of infections recorded in India on Wednesday was 22.4% higher than the previous day’s count.
India recorded 9,283 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday morning, pushing the overall tally of infections to 3,45,35,763 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases was 22.4% higher than Tuesday’s count of 7,579.
India’s toll rose to 4,66,584 after it recorded 437 more deaths in the last 24 hours.
The number of active coronavirus cases in India stood at 1,11,481 while the count of recoveries was 3,39,57,698. The country’s recovery rate is now 98.33%.
Meanwhile in Europe, Covid-19 cases are surging, forcing countries to reimpose tough restrictions. The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that there could be 7,00,000 more deaths due to Covid-19 in Europe by March next year, Reuters reported. With this, Europe’s toll would cross 22 lakh.
More updates
- There are now over 25.87 crore coronavirus cases across the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The disease has caused more than 51.65 lakh deaths.
- Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine is 100% effective four months after the second dose in children aged between 12 and 15 years old, the companies said.
- Meanwhile in India, Covid-19 task force chief Dr VK Paul said the country is examining data on booster vaccine doses, News18 reported. “While several studies are coming out, we still are looking for accurate answers to understand which one is the right booster and what is the correct interval to start jabbing,” he added.
- Dr Randeep Guleria, the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, said there is no need for booster doses in India for now, The Indian Express reported. “The vaccines are holding up, we are not seeing breakthrough infections causing a surge in our admissions, our sero-positivity rate is very high,” he added.