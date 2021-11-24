India recorded 9,283 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday morning, pushing the overall tally of infections to 3,45,35,763 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases was 22.4% higher than Tuesday’s count of 7,579.

India’s toll rose to 4,66,584 after it recorded 437 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of active coronavirus cases in India stood at 1,11,481 while the count of recoveries was 3,39,57,698. The country’s recovery rate is now 98.33%.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile in Europe, Covid-19 cases are surging, forcing countries to reimpose tough restrictions. The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that there could be 7,00,000 more deaths due to Covid-19 in Europe by March next year, Reuters reported. With this, Europe’s toll would cross 22 lakh.

