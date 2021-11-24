The Supreme Court on Wednesday told the Centre that measures are being taken to curb air pollution in Delhi only when the situation becomes severe, reported ANI. It said that such measures need to be taken in anticipation of rising air pollution.

“This is the national capital, imagine the signal we are sending to the world,” the court observed.

The court was hearing a case on the air pollution in Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region.

Delhi and its neighbouring areas have been shrouded in toxic smog since Diwali. Delhi’s pollution gets worse in October and November because of several factors such as unfavourable wind speed and emission of fumes by the local traffic in the city. Firecrackers ignited during Diwali add to the problem.

Farmers burning stubble in neighbouring states is also considered a factor in rising air pollution but the Centre had told the Supreme Court last week that burning of farm waste accounted for just 10% of the emissions on an average through the year.

During Wednesday’s hearing, senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for petitioner, told the court that according to a media report, farmers were not being fined for stubble burning in Punjab in view of the upcoming elections.

The court, however, said that it was not concerned with the matter and cannot micromanage such things.

On stubble burning, Chief Justice NV Ramana suggested that the administration go talk to farmers, involve scientists and take a decision on it.

The court also directed the Centre to continue the measures it has taken to control air pollution for the next two to three days. It said that some restrictions can be lifted if the pollution level comes down to 100.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good’’, 51 and 100 “satisfactory’’, 101 and 200 “moderate’’, 201 and 300 “poor’’, 301 and 400 “very poor’’, and 401 and 500 “severe’’.

The court will now hear the matter on November 29.

Meanwhile, real-time data available on System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, or Safar, at 12 pm on Wednesday showed that Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index at 328.